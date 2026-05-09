India thanks Portugal for support in extraditing fugitive Abhay Rana

Lisbon, May 9 (IANS) India on Saturday thanked the Portugal government and its law enforcement authorities for their cooperation and support in the successful extradition of wanted fugitive Abhay Rana to India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully secured the extradition of Abhay alias Abhay Rana from Portugal to India.

The Embassy of India in Lisbon also issued a statement, thanking the Portuguese authorities after the conclusion of the extradition process.

"Abhay Rana is charged with several serious offences and will now be subject to trial in the Indian courts. This extradition was carried out under the bilateral extradition agreement between the India and Portugal, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy.

"The return of Abhay Rana marks an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to extradite fugitives currently residing in various foreign countries. The success of this operation was made possible through active and sustained coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Haryana Police and the Embassy of India in Lisbon and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal," it added.

According to the CBI, Abhay alias Abhay Rana, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases registered in the state. The charges against him include extortion, criminal intimidation, operating an organised crime syndicate, attempt to murder, and issuing life threats.

Investigators revealed that, in one of the cases registered in Karnal district of Haryana, the accused, along with his associates, allegedly threatened local businessmen through social media platforms, including WhatsApp calls, demanding ransom payments. Those who failed to comply with the demands were reportedly assaulted by members of the syndicate.

Following the completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused before the competent court.

On the request of Haryana Police, the National Central Bureau (NCB)-New Delhi got an Interpol Red Notice issued against the accused. India submitted a formal extradition request after he was geo-located and arrested by the Portuguese authorities.

Following due legal proceedings, the Portuguese authorities approved the extradition of the accused to India.

A Haryana Police escort team subsequently travelled to Portugal, where the accused was formally handed over to Indian authorities. The team, along with the accused, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels. More than 160 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels.

--IANS

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