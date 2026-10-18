India target 100 medals at Asian Para Games; our athletes have ability to achieve this: Para athletics head coach Satyanarayana

Nagoya, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian Para Athletics head coach Satyanarayana expressed confidence in the contingent’s preparation and ability to deliver a strong performance as the Para Asian Games, which will be officially open on Sunday, stating that "India are targeting around 100 medals."

India have fielded a 168-athlete contingent for the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event, being held from October 18 to 24. The Indian team will compete across 11 sports, aiming to build on its historic performance at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023, where India secured a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, to finish fifth in the overall standings.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Satyanarayana said the Indian athletes were in positive spirits and eager to translate their preparation into results, with para athletics expected to play a significant role in India’s medal campaign.

“We are targeting around 100 medals for India, and we believe our athletes have the ability and determination to achieve this. Para athletics will be a crucial part of our medal campaign. We are expecting to win six medals in athletics tomorrow, including two to three gold medals. Nishad Kumar is also looking in good shape, and we are expecting him to deliver his personal best and potentially break the Games record. These are important opportunities for us to make a strong start to our campaign.

"The competition will be tough, with some of the best athletes from across Asia participating, but our athletes are well prepared and focused on performing to their potential, winning medals and making the country proud,” said Satyanarayana, Head Coach of Para Athletics.

“The athletes are extremely happy with all the arrangements here in Nagoya. The facilities, accommodation and overall support have helped create a positive environment for the team. The athletes are comfortable, motivated and focused on their events. There is a great sense of confidence within the contingent, and everyone is looking forward to giving their best for the country,” he added.

India’s para-athletes have increasingly established themselves on the international stage, with the contingent combining experienced medal-winners with emerging talent looking to make their mark at a major continental event.

The Indian contingent features several prominent names, including javelin thrower Sumit Antil, para-badminton champion Pramod Bhagat, para-shooter Avani Lekhara, para-archer Sheetal Devi and sprinter Simran Sharma. Their performances, alongside those of athletes across the 11 disciplines, will be central to India’s ambitions over the coming week.

The opening ceremony will take place today at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, bringing together athletes and delegations from across Asia for the official start of the Games. Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and para-athlete Simran Sharma will carry the Indian flag at the ceremony, leading the contingent into the continental sporting showcase.

With the opening ceremony marking the beginning of a week of competition, India’s athletes will look to carry the momentum of their preparations into the arena.

The athletics events beginning on Monday will provide an early opportunity for India to build momentum, with the team aiming not only to add to its medal tally but also to strengthen the country’s position as a leading force in Asian para sports.

—IANS

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