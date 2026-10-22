October 22, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

India sweep in men's high jump T63 podium as Shailesh Kumar wins gold

India sweep in men's high jump T63 podium as Shailesh Kumar wins gold

Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) India delivered a spectacular performance in the Men’s High Jump T63 Final, achieving a podium sweep by securing all three medals. Shailesh Kumar clinched the gold medal, while Varun Bhati secured silver and Rahul bagged bronze.

Shailesh registered an outstanding jump of 1.89 metres to win the gold, while Varun secured silver with a jump of 1.84 metres. Rahul completed India’s clean sweep with a personal-best performance of 1.81 metres.

India replicated their 2022 podium sweep in the Men’s High Jump T42/T63, once again claiming all three medals. It was India’s third podium clean sweep at the Games. Devender Kumar had earlier led an Indian sweep in the men’s discus throw F44/64 event while Sachin Khilari led another in the men’s shot put F46 final.

Varun is an accomplished Indian para high jumper from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His breakthrough on the Paralympic stage came at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where he cleared 1.86 metres to win the bronze medal in the men's high jump T42 event.

He subsequently won bronze at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships and silver at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, where he cleared 1.82 metres. More recently, he won a bronze medal in the men's high jump T63 at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, with a clearance of 1.85 metres.

Earlier in the day, India had a one-two finish in the 400m T47 event, with Anjanaben Bumbadiya clinching gold in 59.97 seconds and Jayant Behera securing silver in 1:00.65.

Anjanaben delivered a strong performance to claim the top spot on the podium, while Jayant followed closely to complete a memorable double podium finish for India, further strengthening the country's para athletics medal tally.

--IANS

bc/vi

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