India sometimes get carried away with trying to find Hardik's replacement: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) India legend Sunil Gavaskar, while discussing key takeaways from the T20I series against the West Indies, stated that Team India sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya.

The West Indies' wait for a first bilateral series win in India since 2002 continues, as the final T20I between India and the tourists was called off after 46 balls of the India innings due to rain.

Gavaskar suggested that India need to play with at least four full-time bowlers, with the fifth and sixth being the all-rounders.

The T20I series against the West Indies was an opportunity for India to test their bench strength. Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav made their case with the ball, but Naman Dhir emerged as the tour's most interesting find. In Bengaluru, a six-ball cameo offered a glimpse of his batting potential. Until then, it had been Dhir's off-spin that had made the stronger impression.

"We didn't get to see the bowling. It would have been interesting to see how the Indians bowled in this nine-over game. The takeaway from the series is that, in their bowling, they have to play with at least four regular bowlers. A fifth bowler and a sixth can be your all-rounders, somebody who can bat as well," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"Somebody like Naman Dhir, who's more of a batter but who can come in and bowl two or three overs. Axar Patel, who can bowl his four overs. We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," he added.

In a rain-marred 9-over-a-side game in Bengaluru, Naman Dhir hit three sixes in his six balls, helping India to 118/5 at the 7.4-over mark, before rain stopped play.

"Naman Dhir is doing that job. He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game. So, that is what India need to do because the moment you go with batting up to number eight, you weaken your bowling, and that's where you get beaten," said Gavaskar.

--IANS

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