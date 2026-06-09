India to power AI talent pipeline as Salesforce targets 1 million learners by 2030

Hyderabad, June 9 (IANS) Salesforce, the artificial intelligence customer relationship management (AI CRM) firm, on Tuesday announced a commitment to skill one million learners across India by 2030, as part of its broader push to build an AI-ready workforce in the country.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of Salesforce India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The initiative aims to go beyond digital literacy and prepare India’s workforce for emerging AI-driven job roles, leveraging Salesforce’s Trailhead learning ecosystem to deliver structured, accessible training programmes.

According to the company, the skilling effort will be driven through collaborations with government bodies, academic institutions and industry partners, creating multiple pathways for learners to gain industry-relevant AI and cloud skills.

These include government-backed AI skilling programmes in partnership with IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), virtual internship programmes with AICTE, and academic Centres of Excellence with institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Moreover, the company said its partner ecosystem, including companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, Grant Thornton Bharat, Infosys, PwC and TCS, will support structured training, mentorship and on-the-job exposure, helping create direct employment pathways within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said India is at the centre of the global technology story and is not just following trends but shaping them.

She said the company’s commitment to skill one million learners reflects its belief that India’s workforce is ready not only to participate in the AI economy but to lead it.

Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Ministry of Education, said industry-academia collaboration is critical to bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world innovation.

He said such partnerships are helping build an industry-ready talent pipeline equipped with digital, cloud, data and AI capabilities through curriculum integration, faculty enablement and virtual internships.

According to officials, the initiative comes as India continues to emerge as a key global hub for digital talent, with increasing focus on AI-driven skilling and employability.

--IANS

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