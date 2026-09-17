India seeks technology-driven competitive advantage in mining sector: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union MoS for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India needs to move from a resource advantage to a technology-driven competitiveness in mining and metals, with technology integrated across the entire value chain, from geological exploration and mining to processing, logistics, recycling and downstream manufacturing.

The minister said the competitiveness of the sector would increasingly depend on the scale of mineral extraction and production but also on how efficiently, safely, sustainably and intelligently India converts its geological resources into high-value, resilient and circular material supply chains, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in the statement.

While addressing a FICCI Conference, here, Dr. Singh urged moving beyond isolated technology pilots towards connected, scalable and trusted technology systems that can transform the sector at industrial scale.

Declining ore grades, deeper and more complex deposits, energy and logistics costs, geopolitical concentration of critical-mineral supply chains, decarbonisation requirements and changing customer expectations are creating the need for a new technology-led approach, he noted.

Technology must therefore be treated not as an isolated capital investment or a collection of pilots, but as a strategic enabler spanning the mineral resource-to-metals-to-downstream value chain.

The two-day conference brings together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers, startups, researchers and international partners to discuss technology adoption across India’s mineral-based industries.

The minister said India’s mining and metals sector is entering a defining phase as the country moves towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with the sector playing a central role in infrastructure development, energy transition, manufacturing growth, self-reliance and economic competitiveness.

The minister said the country’s growth over the past decade, supported by infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, digital infrastructure, innovation and investment, has created the scale and capabilities required for technology-led expansion across major sectors.

The minister said digital technologies can bring together geological, operational, equipment, process, energy, logistics and market data, enabling faster and more precise decision-making through greater visibility, prediction, coordination and automation.

Process technologies can improve extraction and recovery, unlock low-grade ores and residues, reduce energy and water intensity, support lower-carbon metal-making, and strengthen capabilities in separation, refining, advanced materials and recycling.

Consequently, costs for extraction and refining can be reduced, improving the competitiveness of Indian minerals and metals in domestic and global markets.

Dr. Singh called for India to build domestic capabilities in separation, purification, refining, advanced materials, magnet manufacturing, recycling and associated equipment, skills and intellectual property.

—IANS

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