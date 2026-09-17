Sonal Dinusha named ICC Player of the Month after stellar performance against India

Dubai, Sep 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s young left-handed batter Sonal Dinusha has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2026, earning the prestigious honour for the first time in his career after a sensational run of form against India.

Dinusha was the standout performer in Sri Lanka’s two-match home Test series against India, which the hosts lost 1-0. He finished as the highest run-scorer from either side with 420 runs at an outstanding average of 140.

The all-rounder began the series with a century in the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium. He followed it with a determined 84 in the second innings, even though Sri Lanka eventually lost by 165 runs.

Dinusha delivered an even more impressive display in the second Test at the SSC Ground in Colombo. With Sri Lanka aiming to avoid a series sweep, he scored 103 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 133 in the second, helping the hosts secure a hard-fought draw.

His performances saw him finish the series with three centuries and a half-century, and he was also named Player of the Match in Colombo.

“This recognition means so much to me, especially so early in my career, and I’m truly grateful to the ICC for this honour. The series against India will always hold a special place in my heart. Scoring three centuries was a dream come true, made even more meaningful by achieving them in Colombo and Galle in front of our home fans,” Dinusha said on the recognition.

“Although we didn’t get the overall result we hoped for, the way our team fought back in the second match showed the character, belief and determination we have as a side. I’m proud to have shared that fight with my teammates,” he added.

Dinusha, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in a home series last year, has quickly established himself as a key player for Sri Lanka in the longest format.

“Representing Sri Lanka is a privilege I never take for granted, and this recognition gives me even more motivation to keep learning, improving and contributing to the team. I’ll continue to give my very best for Sri Lanka in the months and years ahead,” he said.

Dinusha was shortlisted for the award alongside England seamer Ollie Robinson and Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.

Robinson impressed during England’s home Test series against Pakistan, taking 16 wickets in August, including career-best figures of 8-80 in the opening Test at Headingley and 8-35 at Lord’s.

Mahmud, meanwhile, played a key role in Bangladesh’s historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin. He took six wickets in the first innings and three in the second as Bangladesh secured a famous win, with the two-match series eventually ending 1-1.

However, it was Dinusha’s remarkable batting exploits against India that earned him the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August.

--IANS

sds/vi