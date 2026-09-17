Tavengwa Mukuhlani named ICC Deputy Chair

Dubai, Sep 17 (IANS) Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new deputy chairperson until November 2027.

Mukuhlani, who currently serves as the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and represents the nation on the ICC Board, is set to take over the position from Imran Khwaja, following the latter’s departure.

Mukuhlani is a member of the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) and Nominations Committees, and he leads the HR and Remuneration Committee. He is set to become the first Zimbabwean to hold the position of Deputy Chair of the ICC.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for African cricket, as Zimbabwe prepare to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 with South Africa and Namibia. Drawing on his significant leadership experience at Zimbabwe Cricket and regional knowledge, Mukuhlani will offer important guidance as the ICC returns the major tournament to Africa for the first time in 24 years.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC. I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets.

“Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally,” Mukuhlani said on his appointment.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said, “I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his election as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board.

“Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair. With cricket expanding globally and returning to the Olympic Games, strong leadership will be vital. I wish Tavengwa every success in his new role,” he added.

--IANS

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