'I congratulate you on India's emergence as strong nation': Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on 76th birthday

Dharamsala/New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday, His Holiness the Dalai Lama wrote to him to offer his warmest greetings and prayers for his continued good health.

“May I congratulate you on India's emergence as a confident and strong nation,” the Dalai Lama wrote in his message to the Prime Minister.

“This great country's success also contributes significantly to global peace, stability and development.

“I consider myself a proud messenger of India, which presents to the world an example of Ahimsa and Karuna — peace and harmony born from India's ancient wisdom.

“Once again, I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality shown to me and my fellow Tibetans for well over 67 years now,” the Dalai Lama wrote in his message.

His Holiness concluded by offering prayers and good wishes once more to the Prime Minister.

Greetings poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday from all over the world during the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded his contribution to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian PM, wishing him good health and strength in his service to the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India,” Skerrit posted on X.

Several foreign envoys and diplomatic missions in India also extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the enduring ties and close partnerships between India and their respective countries.

Taking to her social media platform X, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonné posted: “Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Sri Lanka cherishes its enduring friendship and close partnership with India. Wishing Prime Minister Modi good health, happiness and continued success.”

The Embassy of the Netherlands in India also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, recalling the strategic partnership signed during his May 2026 visit and the subsequent strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, also extended her wishes to PM Modi, expressing optimism about India’s continued progress and the growing opportunities for deeper Switzerland-India cooperation.

“My warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. May the year ahead bring continued growth for India under his leadership, and many more opportunities for Switzerland and India to work together,” Tissafi posted on X.

Wishing the PM on his birthday, former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon took to X and posted: “My best personal birthday wishes to honourable PM, Narendra Modi, a most respected World leader, the Son of India, a friend of Israel.”

Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla also extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, hailing his leadership as "strong".

Ambassador Amarilla said: "We are very happy. We hope he has a great celebration. As our foreign minister said recently, we very much need him. He is a very positive influence. So, we wish him all the very best and that we keep celebrating many, many more birthdays and having him as the great leader that he is."

—IANS

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