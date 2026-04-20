India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) India and South Korea have discussed ways to resume and revamp negotiations for upgrading their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while also exploring deeper cooperation in industrial sectors, green energy and digital trade, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Sharing details of his meeting with South Korea’s Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on social media platform X, Goyal said the discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral economic partnership through renewed engagement on the CEPA upgrade talks.

“Delighted to meet Yeo Han-koo. We discussed ways to resume and revamp the India-Korea CEPA upgrade negotiations and explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in industrial cooperation, green energy and digital trade,” Goyal said.

The two sides explored avenues to enhance collaboration across key sectors, including industrial cooperation, green energy and digital trade, signalling a broader push to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

Goyal highlighted that both countries are keen to expand trade and investment flows, leveraging complementarities in manufacturing, technology and emerging sectors.

The discussions also reflected a shared intent to align with evolving global trade dynamics and sustainability goals.

The minister expressed optimism about the future of bilateral ties, noting that India and South Korea are looking to strengthen their partnership further through sustained engagement and cooperation across strategic sectors.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership for greater mutual trade and investment,” Goyal mentioned.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "For peace, harmony, and a better world. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring values of peace and non-violence."

Before heading to Raj Ghat, President Lee was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

--IANS

pk