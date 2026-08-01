India, Rwanda to deepen bilateral trade, boost business-to-business engagement

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India and Rwanda have committed to expand bilateral trade and boost business-to-business engagement, as they reviewed the current state of bilateral trade in goods and services, an official statement said on Saturday.

India remains Rwanda's largest source of pharmaceutical imports, accounting for about 24.5 per cent of the country's pharmaceutical imports.

The two sides identified several priority areas for sectoral cooperation. In critical minerals, India expressed interest in strengthening collaboration on Rwanda's tin, tungsten and tantalum resources, including institutional cooperation between the Geological Survey of India and the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.

The first session of the India–Rwanda Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held in New Delhi and the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Amit Kumar.

The Rwandan delegation was led by Director General, Asia, Pacific and Middle East Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Virgile Rwanyagatare.

India's principal exports to Rwanda include drug formulations and biologicals, two- and three-wheelers, industrial and electrical machinery, oil meals, and iron and steel products, while Rwanda's exports to India comprise lead, spices, essential oils, copper, precious and semi-precious stones, processed agricultural products and minerals.

Both sides agreed to make concerted efforts to diversify the bilateral trade basket, facilitate business-to-business engagement and address market access issues, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India highlighted the potential to expand exports of heavy engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, refined petroleum products, textiles, marine products, plastics, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery, and scientific instruments.

Rwanda identified chillies, macadamia, French beans, avocados, essential oils, tea, coffee, other horticultural products, minerals and precious stones as priority exports to India.

The two sides also discussed cooperation on harmonisation of standards, including capacity building between the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Rwanda Standards Board, said the statement.

Rwanda noted that India is its second largest foreign investor (as of 2025) and highlighted opportunities in mining, agro-processing, affordable housing, information and communication technology, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism and financial services.

Both sides designated Invest India and the Rwanda Development Board as investment focal points under the JTC framework and agreed to exchange calendars of trade fairs, business forums and Buyer-Seller Meets.

The discussions also covered cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing, including market access for avocados; textiles and leather; green mobility; digital public infrastructure; fintech and cybersecurity; and renewable energy.

Both sides agreed to hold the second session of the India–Rwanda Joint Trade Committee in Rwanda after one year.

--IANS

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