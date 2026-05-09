India, Rwanda discuss cooperation in nuclear energy, AI

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India gives high importance to international cooperation in emerging and transformative technologies and remains committed to strengthening partnerships with countries of the Global South in areas of science, innovation and sustainable development, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, called on Dr Singh to invite him for the 'Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa' (NEISA 2026) scheduled to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 18–21, 2026.

Dr Singh, however, regretted inability to visit Rwanda personally but agreed to participate virtually and address the designated session during the Summit, according to Department of Atomic Energy.

During the interaction, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening India-Rwanda cooperation in science and technology, innovation, atomic energy applications, digital capacity building and emerging technologies.

Dr Singh shared India’s growing global engagement in frontier sectors including nuclear energy, space technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and digital governance, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for technology-led inclusive development.

The Rwandan delegation conveyed strong interest in India’s expanding scientific and technological capabilities and expressed keenness to deepen institutional partnerships with Indian ministries, scientific organizations and innovation platforms.

Discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in research, education, innovation ecosystems and capacity building initiatives between the two countries.

The delegation also discussed the proposed session for Dr Singh during the Summit focused on nuclear energy deployment, AI and manufacturing partnerships, along with modalities for virtual participation.

‘NEISA 2026’ is being organized at the Kigali Convention Centre in collaboration with leading international and regional institutions including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Nuclear Energy Agency, World Nuclear Association and regional financial institutions.

The Summit is expected to bring together ministers, policymakers, scientists, innovators, industry leaders and strategic stakeholders to deliberate on nuclear energy innovation, AI integration, manufacturing ecosystems and future-ready energy partnerships for Africa.

--IANS

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