India records significant gains in maternal, child health, financial inclusion: Report

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India has seen significant improvements in maternal and child health, nutrition and financial protection, a new report has said, citing data from the National Family Health Survey 6 (NFHS‑6).

The report from Daily Finland said institutional deliveries in India surged notably to 90.6 per cent and antenatal care (ANC) coverage stood at 95.9 per cent, with first‑trimester ANC rising to 76.2 per cent from 70 per cent previously.

The survey found that all vaccine coverage for children aged 12–23 months remained consistently high above 96 percent and 95.6 percent of children have received most vaccinations through public health facilities as the preferred choice.

Rotavirus vaccine uptake jumped to 85.4 per cent from 36.4 per cent, and the second dose measles coverage also surged to 71.8 per cent from 58.6 per cent.

Child nutrition showed notable improvement, with stunting among under‑fives falling to 29.3 per cent from 35.5 per cent, and severe wasting dropping to 5.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent.

"Improvement has also been observed in infant and young child feeding practices. The number of children aged 6-8 months receiving solid or semi-solid food along with breastmilk has increased from 45.9 per cent to 59.5 per cent," the report said.

The survey also recorded gains in women’s empowerment as the number of women who have ever used the internet has nearly doubled from 33.3 per cent to to 64.3 per cent.

It found that 89 per cent women had a bank or savings account up from 78.6 per cent and the number of women having a mobile phone rose from 53.9 per cent to 63.6 per cent.

“Overall, the findings reaffirm India’s steady progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” the Finland-based media house said.

“With a continued emphasis on convergence, last-mile delivery and inclusive growth, India is well-positioned to sustain these gains and further improve the health and well-being of its population,” it added.

—IANS

aar/pk