August 08, 2025 5:00 PM हिंदी

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In 2024, India witnessed a surge in cancer cases, with over 15 lakh people diagnosed with the deadly disease, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on Friday.

In a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Jadhav detailed the rising cases of cancer in the country.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that as per the National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP) Data, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in the country for 2024 is 15,33,055,” Jadhav said.

The incidence of cancer is rising steadily in the country – from 13.5 lakh in 2019 to 15.3 lakh in 2024. In 2020, 13.9 lakh cases were diagnosed. The cases spiked to 14.2 lakh in 2021, to 14.6 lakh in 2022, and 14.9 lakh in 2023, the Minister said.

He further noted that “8.2 lakh patients are estimated to have died of cancer in 2023 -- the highest since 2019”.

In 2019, 7.5 lakh patients succumbed to the disease, and 7.7 lakh, 7.8 lakh, and more than 8 lakh died, respectively, in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“The reasons for the increase in the number of estimated cancer cases are due to access and availability of improved diagnostic techniques for the detection of cancer, increased life expectancy, growing share of geriatric population, higher health consciousness, and improved health-seeking behaviour,” Jadhav said.

In addition, “there has been a significant increase in the classical risk factors associated with Communicable Disease (NCDs), including cancer such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, insufficient physical activities, unhealthy diets, consumption of high salt, sugar and saturated fats, etc,” the Minister explained.

To counter this, the government has undertaken the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The main aim of the programme is prevention and control of common NCD risk factors through an integrated approach and reduction of premature morbidity and mortality from cancer and other NCDs.

“The focus of this programme is on health promotion, early diagnosis, management, and referral of cases, besides strengthening the infrastructure and capacity building. The capacity building is provided at various levels of health care for prevention, early diagnosis, cost-effective treatment, rehabilitation, awareness, and behaviour change communication,” Jadhav said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

China welcomes PM Modi for SCO meet, says Tianjin Summit will be gathering of solidarity and friendship (File image)

China welcomes PM Modi for SCO meet, says Tianjin Summit will be gathering of solidarity and friendship

Mukesh Rishi opens up about playing dictator Zia-ul-Haq in ‘Salakaar’

Mukesh Rishi opens up about playing dictator Zia-ul-Haq in ‘Salakaar’

Preeti Jhangiani defends 'Udaipur Files' amid legal challenges, says it focuses on justice, not religion

Preeti Jhangiani defends 'Udaipur Files' amid legal challenges, says it focuses on justice, not religion

Cabinet okays Rs 30,000 crore as compensation to public sector OMCs for losses in domestic LPG

Cabinet okays Rs 30,000 crore as compensation to public sector OMCs for losses in domestic LPG

India-Brazil can build new partnership, diversify trade partners: Brazilian researcher on Trump’s tariff war (IANS Interview)

India-Brazil can build new partnership, diversify trade partners: Brazilian researcher on Trump’s tariff tirade

Sumbul Touqeer on tying rakhi to her sister: I've never felt the need for a brother

Sumbul Touqeer on tying rakhi to her sister: I've never felt the need for a brother

Vaibhav Raj Gupta calls his grandfather 'his first fashion icon'

Vaibhav Raj Gupta calls his grandfather 'his first fashion icon'

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

Milind Soman's mother does skipping every day even at 86

Milind Soman's mother does skipping every day even at 86

Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family

Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family