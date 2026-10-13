India reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Spain

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India on Tuesday highlighted the upward trajectory of its longstanding partnership with Spain and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties across trade and investment, defence and security, culture and tourism.

New Delhi's commitment was reaffirmed by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, who represented India as the Chief Guest at Spain’s National Day celebrations in New Delhi.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Kingdom of Spain as Chief Guest. He highlighted the upward trajectory of the longstanding India-Spain partnership, and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties across trade and investment, defence and security, culture, tourism and people-to-people connect. He also noted the ongoing celebrations of the Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations,” the MEA stated.

The two countries have stepped up engagement during the Dual Year, including in defence.

Earlier this month, Indian Naval Ship Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership, the Embassy of India in Madrid said on October 5 as Ambassador Jayant Khobragade visited the vessel at the Port of Valencia and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil.

“The Ambassador visited INS Trishul at the Port of Valencia during its Port Call to Spain and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil. A frontline Talwar-class guided-missile stealth frigate commissioned in 2003, INS Trishul combines advanced weapons, sensors and a multi-role helicopter. Its service has included anti-piracy operations, protecting merchant vessels and supporting security,” the Embassy stated on X.

“A highlight of the India-Spain Dual Year of 2026, the port call underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership. Professional interactions and a joint Passage Exercise between the Indian Navy and Spain’s Armada Espanola have contributed to enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation,” it added.

--IANS

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