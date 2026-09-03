India ready to help with Russia-Ukraine conflict: EAM Jaishankar in Kyiv

Kyiv, Sep 3 (IANS) Spotlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call that endless war must now give way to the end of war, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that India stands ready to help in any way to find an end to the longstanding conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The EAM cited India's readiness to help during his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

“Just two days ago in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war. Every passing day of conflict only means more deaths and more destruction. Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But if India can be of any help, in any manner, we are ready. And this was the core of my discussion today so far with Foreign Minister Sybiha,” EAM Jaishankar highlighted.

He mentioned that his Kyiv visit has a bilateral purpose, but is taking place in the larger context of the war which has been underway since 2022.

“Only two days ago, an Indian national was also killed in an attack in Kyiv. We join in mourning every life lost and convey our deepest sympathy to every affected family,” he stated.

He noted that the Russia-Ukraine war is in its fifth year and that India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield.

“There were also some specific aspects of this conflict that came up in our discussion. Prominent among them were attacks on commercial shipping. Indian seafarers man ships of many flags and have been among the unfortunate casualties. The impact on shipping is also significantly affecting many nations of the Global South in a variety of ways, leading to fuel, fertiliser, and food shortages,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that he and Foreign Minister Sybiha have been in regular contact even before the ongoing visit, noting that they recently met in Cyprus (May), France (March), Munich (February), and in Canada and New Delhi in 2025,

He also said that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too have met on various occasions with the latest discussions taking place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Evian in June this year.

EAM Jaishankar also mentioned India's contribution to humanitarian relief and assistance.

He noted that India has so far provided 19 consignments of humanitarian assistance, including 160 tonnes of assistance, which also comprises generator sets, medicines, medical equipment, etc.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that Minister Sybiha spoke about contacts between the universities and scientific institutions. He stressed that there are many Indian students currently studying in Ukraine and thanked the Ukrainian authorities for taking care of them.

Regarding the future prospects of bilateral cooperation, EAM Jaishankar said that Ukraine has deep strengths and capabilities.

He mentioned that India too is developing at a rapid pace, and some of the notable areas of progress are in digital capabilities, innovation and startups.

EAM Jaishankar invited Minister Sybiha to visit India at his convenience for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

He also noted that he will be meeting President Zelensky later in the day and will convey PM Modi’s greetings.

–IANS

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