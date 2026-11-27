Quetta, Nov 27 (IANS) Pakistani forces targeted two houses in a drone strike in Balochistan’s Washuk district, leaving one civilian injured, local media reported.

The strike occurred on Thursday during a military operation in Mulla Dhuni village, located in the Raghai area of Washuk.

The latest incident comes amid escalating atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, with reports of military operations in several areas across the province, including Buleda and Pasni.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces also launched a ground operation in Kuchak and surrounding areas of Buleda in Kech district.

In a separate development, an operation was reported at Kundri Sar Dasht in Pasni’s Kulanch area. Reports suggest that members of an armed group, locally referred to as a "death squad", accompanied the military personnel.

The strikes came a day after two women, including a minor girl, were reportedly injured in shelling carried out by the Pakistani army in Balochistan’s Surab district,

Describing the attack as a continuation of collective punishment across the province, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), said that the Pakistani army fired shells at the Hajika area of Surab on Wednesday morning, injuring Gul Bibi, an elderly woman, and an eight-year-old girl.

“Such attacks are not new for the people of Hajika, who continue to face raids, threats, and military operations in their daily lives, while being made to bear the consequences of the state's own security failures. Fear is spreading across Surab. In Mandokhail, Anari, and Surk, residents face intimidation, threats, and operations from the Pakistani army, making everyday life increasingly unbearable,” the BYC stated.

“Solar panels are smashed, agricultural lands are damaged, and families lose their sources of livelihood. Women and children are subjected to harassment and intimidation, leaving them increasingly vulnerable. These incidents reflect a continuing pattern of collective punishment and harassment targeting Baloch,” it added.

The BYC further alleged that Pakistani forces targeted ordinary civilians in a drone strike along the Mastung Road, killing one person.

The rights body called on international human rights organisations to urgently investigate these attacks and recognise the “ongoing genocide and systematic violence” against the people of Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

Stressing the need to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights abuses, the BYC said, “Independent investigators must be granted unrestricted access to Balochistan to document these incidents, establish responsibility, and ensure justice for the Baloch. The continued silence of international human rights defenders, activists, and organisations only deepens the vulnerability of civilians. These attacks must stop, and the people of Balochistan must be protected and heard".

--IANS

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