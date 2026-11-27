Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell, who earned his 50th Test cap on Friday on Day 1 to the second Test against India, shared his joy of representing his country and stated he always believed to play for New Zealand, but featuring in 50 Tests is something very special.

Blundell, who was working through his quadriceps injury ahead of the series, came into the series with 48 Test caps and played his 50th Test at Hagley Oval on Friday.

"I always believed I would play for New Zealand. Maybe a game, but to be able to play 50 was something that I'm very proud of. Like I'm not a numbers guy whatsoever. I don't look into that, but being able to represent New Zealand 50 times in Test cricket is pretty special to me. I love this team and the people in it and it's just to be able to play 50 and share the journey with so many is pretty special. I'm very proud of that," Blundell told reporters after the end of Day 1 play.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper received a special cap from his teammate Devon Conway, who also completed his 150th international apperance for New Zealand.

"It was very nice to receive my cap from Chin (Devon Conway). I've been around Chin for a long time. We've worked together, training hard together, and to get that from your mate is pretty special. It was a cool day; I got a hat as well, so it's a very special day," he added.

Blundell celebrated his milestone 50th match by bringing up a crucial half-century against India. He brought up his half-century off 117 balls. He found an able partner in Glenn Phillips. The pair added an unbeaten 62 runs for the sixth wicket, taking the hosts from 184/5 to 246/5 at Stumps.

Notably, he became the first wicketkeeper batter to score a fifty against India in a Test in 12 years. The last Kiwi wicketkeeper batter to score a Test fifty against India was BJ Watling, who scored 124 runs in the Wellington Test in 2014.

After opting to bowl first, India made early inroads through Brar before Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj struck in the second session to reduce the hosts to 110/4.

However, a fifth-wicket partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Blundell steadied the innings, and Phillips joined the latter to ensure New Zealand finished the day with momentum.

"I thought we did well to come back from where we were, and the conditions are not easy out there. It's a wicket that I felt personally that you're never in. The ball still was doing quite a bit towards the end, even with the old ball. Again we sort of lost the toss and got put in and we got a hell of a start from my openers, and I thought it was a pretty good day overall.

According to Blundell, the conditions were difficult. He hopes that the weather will improve in the coming days and that the wicket will be flatter and faster.

"I think throughout the whole day it was moving a lot, and I think obviously with a new ball now it's probably going to continue on in the morning, but I think the weather is supposed to be good for the next few days and probably get a little bit flatter and probably faster.

"It was a little bit slow from all counts initially, but yeah, throughout the whole day it was nipping quite a lot. It was a pretty challenging wicket at times; it was a wicket that you never feel as a batter," he said.

Akash Deep was India’s most successful bowler with 2-52, while Brar, Kamboj and Sundar each claimed a wicket. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 37 runs in 19 overs.

Blundell and Phillips batted with both stubbornness and intent and will look to maintain the momentum when New Zealand resumes on 246/5 on the second morning.

"I think if you look at it tomorrow, I and Glen have got a big job. If we can carry on that partnership and get us above 300 and 300-plus, that would be ideal, but like going to the Indian bowlers, I think they bowled pretty well all day. It's pretty tough out there facing all of them with that nipping ball, but I thought all of them bowled really well," he signed off.

--IANS

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