India Post launches mascot design contest with Rs 2 lakh prize pool

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Department of Posts has launched 'India Post Mascot Design Contest' on Innovate India MyGov platform, inviting citizens across the country to design the official mascot of India Post, with a total prize pool of Rs 2 lakh across mascot design and naming categories, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The initiative aims to create a distinctive brand ambassador that reflects India Post's core values of trust, reliability, inclusivity, service and digital innovation, the Ministry of Communications said.

The ministry further said the contest is open to all Indian citizens, adding that participants are required to submit one original mascot design, a suitable mascot name and a brief concept note through the MyGov platform. Entries can be submitted from July 15 to August 15.

To encourage creative participation, the government has announced cash prizes of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for the top three mascot designs.

Moreover, separate cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 will also be awarded for the top three mascot names, taking the total prize pool to Rs 2 lakh.

All winners will receive certificates, while the prizes for mascot design and mascot naming will be awarded independently.

The selected mascot will become the official brand ambassador of India Post and will feature across promotional campaigns, philatelic products, public awareness initiatives, exhibitions, social media platforms and other official communication.

The government has urged students, designers, artists and creative professionals from across the country to participate in the contest and contribute to shaping the future visual identity of India Post.

The contest comes as India Post continues to strengthen its financial performance.

The postal department recently crossed the Rs 4,000-crore turnover mark in the first quarter of a financial year for the first time, posting its highest-ever Q1 revenue of Rs 4,008.95 crore in FY 2026-27.

--IANS

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