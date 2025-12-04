India pacer Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) India pacer Mohit Sharma has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career that spanned nearly 14 years. Mohit made his international debut in 2013 and represented India in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is, claiming 37 wickets across formats.

He was part of India’s squad reaching the semifinals of the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, apart from representing Haryana in the domestic cricket circuit.

“Today, with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing,” wrote Mohit on his Instagram post on Wednesday.

“A very special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express. Thank you to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support staff, and all my friends for their love and support,” he added.

Known for his disciplined new‑ball spells and variations like cutters, slower balls, and slow bouncers in the death overs, Mohit was also a prominent figure in the IPL, picking 134 wickets in 120 games. He turned out for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and, more recently, for Delhi Capitals.

Mohit was one of CSK's main bowlers in his first three seasons with the wickets and took 20 wickets in 15 innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. He won the purple cap in the 2014 edition of the league after picking 23 wickets in 16 games.

After being in the wilderness due to a drop in form, Mohit joined the Gujarat Titans as a net bowler for IPL 2022 and was in their main squad in 2023. In IPL 2023, turning out for GT, Mohit was the second-highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets in 14 innings at a strike rate of 9.81, as the side reached the final.

He was also GT's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, with 13 wickets in 12 matches. “Special thanks to my wife, who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thank you so much, Innings over, gratitude forever,” added Mohit.

