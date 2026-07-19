India opens Permanent Exhibition on its World Heritage Sites in Azerbaijan

Baku, July 19 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan has inaugurated a Permanent Exhibition on UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India at its premises in Baku, celebrating India’s rich cultural and natural heritage while further strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The special event, held on Saturday, drew ambassadors and diplomats from several countries, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, representatives of the business community, tour and travel operators, leading media organisations, social media influencers, and members of the Indian diaspora.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar and Anna Soave, Head of Country Programme of UN-Habitat Azerbaijan. Together they unveiled a vibrant display of 17 exhibition panels featuring a selection of India’s most iconic cultural and natural landmarks recognised by UNESCO for their outstanding universal value.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Kumar said India is one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations, with a cultural legacy stretching back thousands of years. He noted that India is home to 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including 36 Cultural Sites, seven Natural Sites, and one Mixed Site, representing not only India’s extraordinary heritage but also the shared heritage of humanity.

He referred to internationally renowned landmarks such as the ancient Nalanda University, the iconic Taj Mahal, the Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, and the magnificent temple complexes of Hampi and Khajuraho as shining examples of India’s diverse civilizational journey, artistic excellence, and architectural brilliance. Expressing hope that the exhibition would inspire visitors, he said it would encourage greater appreciation of India’s cultural and natural wealth while deepening cultural engagement between India and Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the occasion, Anna Soave praised the Embassy of India for launching the permanent exhibition, describing it as an innovative initiative that promotes cultural awareness, dialogue, and appreciation of humanity’s shared heritage.

She commended India’s remarkable commitment to preserving its invaluable historical and natural treasures for future generations and said the country’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites reflect an exceptional civilizational legacy and rich cultural diversity.

Following the inauguration, guests enjoyed a colourful Heritage-cum-Fashion Walk featuring Azerbaijani participants dressed in traditional Indian attire representing different states and regions of India.

The celebrations also included an Indian Street Food Festival, where visitors sampled a wide range of authentic Indian delicacies and beverages, showcasing the diversity and rich flavours of Indian cuisine. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by vibrant cultural performances presented by Azerbaijani artists inspired by India’s artistic traditions, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The Permanent Exhibition will remain open to the general public at the Embassy of India, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore some of India’s most celebrated cultural and natural landmarks and gain a deeper understanding of the country’s enduring civilizational heritage.

Earlier, ahead of the event, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan had shared Ambassador Kumar’s invitation to the public for the opening of the Permanent Exhibition on UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India and the accompanying Indian Street Food Festival.

Inviting visitors, Ambassador Kumar had said, “This exhibition showcases India’s great monuments and World Heritage Sites. At the same time, we will also be offering you the great Indian street food like chai, samosa and various other chats made from various ingredients from North India, from South India.”

--IANS

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