History in Tokyo; richly deserved reward for resilience: National celebrates Sindhu's Japan Open triumph

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's maiden Japan Open title which ended her two-year wait for a BWF World Tour crown, triggered an avalanche of praise from fans, leaders, and sporting legends nationwide.

Sindhu registered a 21-17, 21-17 win over four-time champion Yamaguchi here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and became the first Indian to win a Japan Open.

This was her biggest Tour title after the World Tour Finals and China Open she won back in 2018 and 2016, respectively. This is the former world champion's first BWF World Tour title after winning Syed Modi in December 2024. Moreover, the title triumph ended Sindhu's seven-year wait to win the Super 750 or above title.

Former national chief coach Vimal Kumar called it a richly deserved reward for Sindhu for her resilience, and belief and a much-needed confidence booster for the upcoming BWF World Chmapionships at home.

"This title was long overdue and is a richly deserved reward for your perseverance, resilience, and belief. A perfect confidence booster ahead of the BWF World Championships in Delhi next month. It's wonderful to see Sindhu back in the world’s Top 8, which should earn her a crucial seeding— a significant advantage at the biggest event of the year," Vimal posted on X.

"It was always a matter of getting the tactics right, playing with patience and discipline, and cutting down on unforced errors. Today’s performance reflected exactly that. Delighted for the entire coaching and support team as well. They have continued to believe, work hard, and this success is a well-deserved reward for their efforts. Wishing Sindhu and Team India the very best for the World Championships. The momentum has begun—keep it going!" he added.

The Badminton Federation of India (BAI) also lavished praise on Sindhu for her victory. "HISTORY IN TOKYO! Super Sindhu is the Japan Open Champion! ​Absolutely legendary! @pvsindhu1 stands tall as the first Indian to ever win the Japan Open title! ​A flawless campaign capped off by pure dominance in the final. The queen of Indian badminton has rewritten the history books once again!"

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan shared his hheartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on her magnificent triumph at the Japan Open Super 750.

"Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger, overcoming challenges, and reclaiming the top podium makes this victory even more special.

"You have once again made every Indian proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title in Japan. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons to dream big, work hard, and never give up.

"May this remarkable achievement be the beginning of many more historic victories as you continue to bring glory to our Tricolour on the world stage. The entire nation celebrates with you. Wishing you continued success in the journey ahead," he shared on X.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said, "Champions rise when it matters the most. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on being the first Indian to win the Japan Open title! A phenomenal performance, incredible resilience, and another proud moment for Indian sport. Keep inspiring!"

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also expresses his "Hearty congratulations to India's darling @Pvsindhu1" on winning the Japan Open !! "You have made India proud again! Well done," he posted on X.

--IANS

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