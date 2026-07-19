EAM Jaishankar meets Zanzibar President; discusses expanding cooperation in education, AI, digital sectors

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, in New Delhi and discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation across a range of priority sectors, including higher education, capacity building, healthcare, artificial intelligence, digital technology and water supply.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar described the interaction as productive and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its development partnership with Zanzibar and Tanzania.

He wrote, “A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.”

Highlighting the growing collaboration in the education sector, EAM Jaishankar said, “@IITMZanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India’s enduring commitment to Africa’s education and development priorities.”

The meeting comes as India and Tanzania continue to deepen their strategic partnership through enhanced cooperation in education, technology, capacity building and development initiatives.

President Mwinyi is on an official visit to India following his engagements in Chennai, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as the Chief Guest on Friday. During his visit to Chennai, he also highlighted the importance of academic collaboration between India and Zanzibar, particularly through the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, India’s first overseas IIT campus.

Earlier on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting leader upon his arrival in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “Warmly welcome Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi.”

He added, “The visit follows President Mwinyi’s successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest.”

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Jaiswal further noted, “The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership, building on longstanding people-to-people ties and our shared priorities as partners in the Global South.”

President Mwinyi’s visit is expected to further strengthen India-Tanzania relations by expanding cooperation in education, digital innovation, healthcare, capacity building and other key sectors. It also underscores India’s continued engagement with African partners through development partnerships, knowledge sharing and institutional collaboration, with the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus serving as a flagship example of the two countries’ growing educational and strategic ties.

--IANS

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