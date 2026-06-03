June 03, 2026 11:09 AM हिंदी

India on path to become global leader in Bio-Economy sector

India on path to become global leader in Bio-Economy sector

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Several positive factors, including increased policy support for sustainable agriculture and targeted bio-economy initiatives, will lead India on the path to become a global leader in the domain of Bio-Economy and bio-based agri-input sector, according to the government.

According to Tejveer Singh, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), India has an immense potential to emerge as a global leader in the Bio-Economy and bio-based agri-input sector, due to its strong scientific base, rich biodiversity and rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the two-day symposium-cum-workshop, ‘BIOPSF 2026’, here.

The DCPC Secretary expressed confidence that scientific excellence, effective Industry-Academia partnerships, and the technological contributions of emerging young innovators will shape the sustainable agricultural solutions of tomorrow.

Singh also emphasised that the ultimate success of bio-pesticides also depends upon the development of robust formulation technologies that can enhance product stability, field efficacy, ease of application, and overall farmer acceptance.

The 'BIOPSF 2026’ event was organised by the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Gurugram — an autonomous institution under the DCPC, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The Secretary added that as India advances toward its vision of “Vikshit Bharat 2047” and a robust Bio-Economy, there is a growing need to strengthen indigenous technological capabilities, promote translational research, and encourage startup-led innovation in bio-based chemicals, crop protection technologies, and sustainable agricultural inputs.

According to the ministry, the event was held as part of the 36th Foundation Day celebrations of IPFT.

It brought together policymakers, scientists, industry representatives, regulators, academicians, entrepreneurs, startups, students and researchers to discuss recent developments in bio-based agricultural inputs and their role in sustainable agriculture, the ministry said in a statement.

--IANS

na/

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