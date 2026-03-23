India on fast track of growth: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has transformed every sector and is now moving ahead on a fast track of development, with visible results replacing slow progress of the past.

Addressing an event here, the Prime Minister said that India today has more than 160 airports, reflecting the rapid expansion of infrastructure across the country.

He noted that while plans were made earlier as well, the key difference now is that outcomes are clearly visible on the ground.

"The pace of development has significantly increased, and the country has moved from slow execution to fast-track growth," PM Modi stated.

"The government’s resolutions are now turning into achievements, sending a strong message to the world about a ‘New India’ that is committed to its development goals," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that despite the impact of ongoing global conflicts, India has managed to maintain its growth momentum.

Highlighting the government’s recent actions, he said several major decisions have been taken in the last 23 days alone.

"Even in challenging situations such as war-like conditions globally, India has continued to progress without slowing down," PM Modi contended.

"The world is now recognising India’s determination and its unwavering focus on growth and development," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, while briefing the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis and India’s response to it, the PM stated that the government possesses a strategic petroleum reserve and is in the process of building more reserves.

"We have a strategic petroleum reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and plans are underway to build another reserve of 65 lakh metric tonnes," he said.

PM Modi also noted that over the past decade, the sources of energy imports have been hugely diversified.

--IANS

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