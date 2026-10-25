India, New Zealand esports federations draft MoU during centenary celebrations

Auckland, Oct 25 (IANS) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and the New Zealand Esports Federation Incorporated (NZ Esports) have drafted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, with the initiative taking place during celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

The proposed agreement aims to establish a framework for knowledge exchange, shared learning and practical collaboration between the two federations and their respective esports communities, with a focus on building a long-term partnership.

The Indian delegation is visiting Auckland at the invitation of NZ Esports and the New Zealand government as part of the centenary programme, titled 100 Years of Unity Through Sport. The MoU proceedings were attended by NZ Esports General Secretary Ben Lenihan, CEO Jonathan Jansen and Sport NZ representative Brent Sheldrake.

Cricket has brought New Zealand and India together for generations. Esports gives us a new way to build on that connection with the young people of today. By bringing our players together, we’re creating opportunities to compete, share our cultures and build friendships. That’s what excites me about this relationship: the chance to strengthen the connection between our countries for generations to come,” said Jansen.

Sheldrake highlighted the role of international sporting events in fostering cultural exchange and building relationships beyond competition, saying, “International matches like these create opportunities for people to connect through a shared passion for sport and competition. Bringing players from India and New Zealand together offers a chance to learn about each other’s cultures and build relationships. It is encouraging to see that emphasis on connection alongside the competition itself.”

The centenary programme features several sporting disciplines, including cricket, football and esports. India’s esports contingent is competing in eFootball and Clash Royale as part of efforts to strengthen sporting ties and promote friendship and mutual learning between the two nations.

“Esports offers a new avenue to strengthen the sporting relationship between India and New Zealand. This proposed partnership will help our federations exchange expertise, create opportunities for players and build sustained cooperation beyond competition. We thank the New Zealand federation and government for inviting India to be part of this centenary celebration,” said Lokesh Suji, Hon General Secretary, ESFI.

During their four-day visit from October 23 to 26, three Indian gamers are also participating in a bilateral esports event against New Zealand.

Shagun Srivastava is competing in the women’s Clash Royale category, Dr Ibrahim Iyer in women’s eFootball, and Chinmay Sahoo in the men’s eFootball console category.

Srivastava and Sahoo secured their places through ESFI’s national qualifiers, NESC2026, while Iyer, a medical doctor, was selected following a special match involving leading women eFootball players.

--IANS

vi/hs