India most 'proactive and responsive' in safeguarding its people abroad: Report

Kuwait City, March 15 (IANS) India's strong commitment to protecting its citizens stranded in conflict zones and crises worldwide has reinforced the country's reputation as one of the most "proactive and responsive" nations when it comes to safeguarding its people abroad, according to a latest report.

These efforts have been carried out through "swift, well-coordinated, and large-scale evacuation missions" in recent years.

According to a report in Times Kuwait, apart from rescuing its own citizens, India has also helped evacuate foreign nationals during emergencies, earning global appreciation for its humanitarian outlook and spirit of international solidarity.

"Through swift diplomatic engagement, seamless coordination between government agencies, and efficient military logistics, thousands of Indians have been safely brought home from dangerous situations. Major evacuation initiatives such as Operation Raahat, Operation Sankat Mochan, Operation Ganga, and Operation Kaveri have helped thousands escape conflict-hit regions and return home safely," the report detailed.

The report noted that the Indian government closely monitored developments amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran and intensified evacuation efforts through all possible channels. Indian authorities also took steps to keep airfares stable and accessible for citizens wishing to return home.

"The safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad remains our utmost priority. We cannot remain impervious to developments that may negatively affect them," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Many passengers returning to India, the report highlighted, thanked the Indian government for its timely intervention.

Meanwhile, families at airports across the country welcomed relatives returning from the conflict-hit Gulf region, lauding the Indian authorities for their swift action.

Amid the Iran-Israel tensions in mid-2025, India evacuated its nationals out of conflict zones by moving them to neighbouring countries before airlifting them back home.

"The operation, named Operation Sindhu, saw evacuees transported through Armenia before being flown to India on special flights. Many of those rescued described the process as smooth and well organised, with temporary accommodation provided in comfortable facilities while travel arrangements were made," the report mentioned.

Sehrish Rafique, a resident of Kashmir, said she was pleasantly surprised by the assistance provided by the Indian Embassy. "At first, I could not believe the embassy would make so much effort for us. All Kashmiris are really thankful to the Indian government," Times Kuwait quotes Rafique as saying.

Another evacuated Indian national, Mir Mohammad Musharraf from Pulwama, said the operation was extremely helpful and appreciated the embassy for ensuring their safety.

"Similarly, during the Russia–Ukraine war, India launched Operation Ganga and evacuated more than 23,000 citizens along with 147 foreign nationals from 18 countries. Evacuees were first transported to neighbouring countries, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova, before being flown back to India on special civilian and military flights," the report noted.

--IANS

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