Neighbourhood First policy: India, Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar’s visit

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Mauritius has delivered a series of impactful outcomes across health, education, infrastructure, and green mobility, reaffirming India’s commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and support for the Global South.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit underscored a shared focus on sustainable and people‑centric partnership.

Among the key outcomes was the signing of a Letter of Exchange between the governments of India and Mauritius for the implementation of projects under the Special Economic Package 2025.

Eleven High Impact Community Development Projects were inaugurated across Mauritius, covering areas such as sustainable development, energy, sports, and infrastructure.

The visit also marked the launch of the first dedicated iGOT Karmayogi platform for a partner country, aimed at enhancing capacity building and governance.

In the health sector, Jaishankar inaugurated a Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, while India handed over 90 electric buses to Mauritius to promote green mobility.

Educational cooperation was strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding between the University Grants Commission of India and the Higher Education Commission of Mauritius.

Additionally, India handed over a royalty cheque of USD 45,000 from the sale of nautical charts, in line with the protocol on navigational chart sales.

India and Mauritius share deep historical and cultural ties, with Mauritius hosting one of the largest Indian diasporas.

Bilateral relations have been marked by close cooperation in trade, investment, and development projects.

India has consistently supported Mauritius in areas ranging from infrastructure to capacity building, reflecting its broader commitment to the Indian Ocean region under Vision MAHASAGAR.

Ambassador Randhir Jaiswal noted that the visit highlighted India’s role as a proactive partner in sustainable development, while Mauritius reaffirmed its appreciation for India’s continued support.

--IANS

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