India lose 1-2 to Afghanistan in FIFA U15 World Cup QF

Baku, Oct 29 (IANS) India suffered a 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 quarter-final for positions 81 to 88 at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1A in Baku on Thursday.

Despite creating early chances, India fell behind to goals from Mohammad Mustafa (15th minute) and Shahzada Sultani (27th). Nibas Meetei Wahengbam pulled one back in the second half, but India could not find an equaliser.

India started on the front foot and came close to scoring in the sixth minute. R Lalremruatfela’s low cross from the left was spilled by the Afghanistan goalkeeper, but Victor Lalawmpuia failed to react in time. The loose ball subsequently reached Lalremruatfela, whose left-footed attempt forced the goalkeeper into a diving save.

Three minutes later, Nibas played a through ball towards Lalawmpuia, but the Afghanistan goalkeeper came off his line to collect before the Indian forward could get to it.

Afghanistan, however, broke the deadlock against the run of play. Sultani delivered a cross from the left, and Mustafa escaped the marking of Birjit Singh Amom before connecting with a right-footed volley to give his side the lead.

India’s task became more difficult in the 27th minute following a defensive error. Pressed by Khair Mohammad Nazari, Nara Meitei Loushambam misplaced a pass that Sultani intercepted. The Afghanistan forward then worked his way past the Indian defenders before unleashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net at the near post.

India looked to respond through counterattacks but struggled to convert their corners and set-piece opportunities. Their persistence paid off in the 37th minute when Lalremruatfela controlled a long ball inside the box and laid it off for Nibas, who finished to reduce the deficit.

India pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages but Afghanistan held firm to secure the win.

India will next face Kazakhstan in the semi-final for positions 85 to 88 later on Thursday at 7:45 pm IST. Kazakhstan suffered a defeat to Hungary in their quarter-final.

--IANS

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