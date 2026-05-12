India leads global entrepreneurship as founder profiles double: Report

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India is emerging as a global leader in entrepreneurship, with the nation recording the highest year-on-year growth of 104 per cent, a report said on Tuesday.

As per analysis by LinkedIn, the country witnessed growth by an increase in members adding the term "Founder" to their profiles on the platform, which is the highest growth among all markets.

The sharp rise has indicated growing entrepreneurial ambition in the country, because of changing career aspirations, wider adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), and easier access to digital tools that are lowering traditional barriers to starting a business.

The report further highlighted that younger professionals, especially Gen Z are leading the shift towards flexible and independent careers.

Around 75 per cent of Gen Z entrepreneurs in India reported having multiple income streams, compared to 62 per cent among Gen X entrepreneurs, it said.

It added that AI and digital technologies are making entrepreneurship more accessible by reducing challenges related to cost, expertise and professional networks.

Moreover, around four out of five Indian founders surveyed said entrepreneurship is now accessible regardless of background, while 81 per cent believe starting a business has become more achievable today than ever before.

However, younger entrepreneurs are also increasingly integrating AI into their businesses, with 85 per cent of Gen Z founders saying AI and digital tools play an important role in their operations.

The report further showed that the definition of success is evolving among younger entrepreneurs in India, with Gen Z respondents identifying freedom and flexibility, personal growth and financial wealth as key measures of success.

Kumaresh Pattabiraman, LinkedIn India Country Manager, said India has always possessed a strong entrepreneurial spirit, but AI is now enabling more people to act on business ideas with greater confidence and lower entry barriers.

He added that India is also witnessing the rise of the 'portfolio era', where professionals building multiple income streams and redefining traditional career paths.

In addition, networking and personal branding are becoming central to entrepreneurial growth. Nearly 80 per cent of entrepreneurs in the country said professional networks played a crucial role in helping them start or expand their businesses.

Additionally, more than 67 per cent of entrepreneurs identified themselves as content creators.

--IANS

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