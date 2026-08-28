August 28, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

India, Laos discuss strengthening defence ties

India, Laos discuss strengthening defence ties

Vientiane, Aug 28 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Friday met General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos, during his ongoing visit to Vientiane and discussed further strengthening defence ties.

“Had a productive meeting with H.E. General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Dy. Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Lao PDR. Exchanged views on further strengthening India-Laos defence ties, focusing on capacity building and training initiatives,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

He also met Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Deputy Foreign Minister of Laos and reviewed multi-sectoral bilateral ties across trade, commerce, health, digital cooperation, development partnership, and defence.

“Had an engaging meeting with H.E. Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Dy. Foreign Minister of Lao PDR. Reviewed our multi-sectoral bilateral ties across trade, commerce, health, digital cooperation, development partnership, and defence. Also discussed strengthening people-to-people linkages and cooperation in multilateral fora,” said MoS Margherita.

Earlier in the day, Margherita called on Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos.

“Pleased to call on H.E. Thongsavan Phomvihane, Dy. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR. Conveyed greetings from EAM Shri S Jaishankar Ji. Reaffirmed India’s warm and friendly ties with Lao PDR and our commitment to strengthening the India-Lao PDR partnership for shared progress and prosperity as we mark 70 years of diplomatic relations. India-Lao PDR 70,” MoS Margherita stated on X after the meeting.

MoS Margherita also addressed members of the Laos Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior dignitaries at a joint seminar titled ‘India and Lao PDR at 70: From Development Partnership to Comprehensive Partnership' highlighting the long-standing historical ties between the two countries built on mutual trust.

He also underlined the growing cooperation between the two nations as partners in the Global South and the potential for future collaboration in the years ahead.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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