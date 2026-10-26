India eyes global shipbuilding leadership through South Korea partnership: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, is currently on his four-day visit to South Korea, pitching India's maritime opportunity to Korean industry, an official statement has said.

The visit coincides with efforts by two countries to expand shipbuilding cooperation and move India toward its goal of becoming one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, the statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Sonowal opened the trip in Busan, which he referred to as the hub of Korea's maritime industry, and interacted with Indian professionals working in Korean shipbuilding.

"Your presence in Korea, at the heart of one of the world's most advanced shipbuilding ecosystems, is a matter of pride for India," Sonowal said.

India requires shipbuilders, marine engineers, naval architects, designers, welders, project managers and technology specialists in plenty, the minister said. He asked the professionals to bring their Korean experience home or to support Indian companies from Korea.

He urged them to see the framework adopted by the two countries in April, during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India, as more than a government agreement. The framework, called VOYAGES, covers cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics.

"I want you to see VOYAGES not merely as a government framework but as a platform for your professional growth and for India's maritime future," Sonowal said.

"You can serve as living bridges between your networks in both countries," Sonowal said and encouraged them to mentor young Indian professionals and to take part in the India Ship Technology Centre and in the shipbuilding skills partnership between India and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Sonowal sought practical suggestions from the community on ways to improve shipyard productivity and project execution. Further, he sought suggestions on ways to build a globally competitive skilled workforce and ways to deepen bilateral industrial cooperation in technology, manufacturing and innovation.

"We are looking for partnerships with Korea in shipbuilding, shipping, ports and maritime logistics," Sonowal said.

India aims to become a globally competitive centre for shipbuilding, ship repair, maritime manufacturing and logistics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The minister's schedule includes meetings with leaders of global shipbuilding industries, engaging with the maritime industry bodies and other maritime think tanks & research institutions.

—IANS

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