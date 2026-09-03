India, Kiribati explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure and renewable energy

South Tarawa (Kiribati), Sep 3 (IANS) India and Kiribati on Thursday reaffirmed the enduring partnership shared by two sides and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Kiribati, Suneet Mehta and Kiribati's Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy, Tekeeua Tarati, in Tarawa.

"Discussions reaffirmed the enduring India–Kiribati partnership and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development — working together towards a more resilient, sustainable and prosperous Blue Pacific," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Earlier, Mehta visited the dialysis centre in Kiribati — a reflection of India's commitment to the health and well-being of the Pacific.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati — a meaningful reflection of India’s enduring commitment to the health and well-being of the Pacific. The Centre is part of the 2023 FIPIC initiative announced by PM Narendra Modi to support the establishment of dialysis units across all 14 Pacific Island Countries. From commitment to impact — India stands with its Pacific partners."

Mehta held a meeting with Kiribati's Health Minister Bootii Nauan, with discussions held on expanding healthcare collaboration between the two nations.

"Key topics included supplying affordable medicines, dialysis equipment, and sea ambulances, alongside capacity-building initiatives. India remains dedicated to supporting a healthier Pacific region," the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote on X.

Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) Project was launched in Tarawa. The Indian High Commission in Fiji termed the launch of the Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) Project a "significant milestone" in India-Kiribati ties.

"The launch of the Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) Project in Tarawa was graced by H.E. Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati. High Commissioner of India Suneet Mehta and Hon. Tangariki Reete, Minister for Tourism, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Kiribati spoke about the significance of the project and its positive impact on the livelihoods of the people in Kiribati. Hon. Ruateki Tekaiara, Minister for Education; Hon. Tekeeua Tarati, Minister for Infrastructure & Sustainable Energy; and Hon. Alexander Teabo, Minister for Information, Communications and Transport also joined the event," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

On Wednesday, Suneet Mehta, and the Secretary in Kiribati's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Tearinaki Tanielu, reaffirmed the close and enduring ties shared by the two sides and explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

--IANS

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