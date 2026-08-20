India, Japan reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation

Tokyo/New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India and Japan on Thursday welcomed the steady strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation, including engagement between their respective ministries and services, based on shared strategic perspectives under the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership' which constitutes one of the pillars for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement issued after the Japan-India Defence Ministers’ Meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, in New Delhi, the two sides stressed the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment amid heightened global tensions.

They also expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in July 2026, both Singh and Koizumi affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to deepen operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner. They accordingly affirmed their commitment to strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation and signed the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.

“The Memorandum provides a framework for further advancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security. Specifically, it includes the strengthening of cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy, including information sharing in the field of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), as well as enhanced cooperation in areas such as Search and Rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),” read the joint statement.

“The two Ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between both sides for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and Subject Matter Expert (SME) exchanges and logistical support including use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities. Such cooperation is vital not only to Japan and India, but also to the region and the international community,” it added.

According to the statement, the two sides shared the view that they should leverage each other’s strengths in the field of defence shipbuilding and related areas, and deepen discussions on Japan’s use of India’s production capabilities under the framework of 'Make in India'.

India and Japan also emphasised the need to advance reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities, including the conclusion of ship repair arrangement in the near future.

The two ministers also welcomed the steady expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises conducted by Japan and India, including the Japan-India Army exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise “JAIMEX”.

They particularly welcomed the steady progress in coordination for the Japan-India Air Force exercise “Veer Guardian 26”, scheduled to be held this year, under which Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft will, for the first time, visit India and participate in the exercise.

The two sides further reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in bilateral exercises through enhanced complexities, integration of unmanned systems and pursuing joint exercises at short notice, whenever the opportunities arise.

“With a view to further advancing cooperation among the Services of the two countries, the two Ministers concurred on promoting exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and pursuing cooperation with India’s integrated theatre commands following their establishment,” the statement noted.

Defence Minister Singh welcomed Japan’s recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed confidence that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world.

He particularly expressed his expectations for the further deepening of the defence and technology partnership between the two countries.

Both sides assured that Japan and India will hold consultations when necessary to ensure the security of both countries and peace and stability in the region.

--IANS

scor/as