India, Israel ink MoU to enhance defence, tech and co-production at 17th JWG meet in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Nov 4 (IANS) India and Israel deepened their strategic defence partnership on Tuesday when an MoU was signed during the 17th meeting of the JWG on defence cooperation held in Tel Aviv.

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence.

The MoU encompasses a broad-based framework to expand cooperation in areas of strategic dialogue, joint training, defence industrial cooperation, and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and R&D, thus enabling the sharing of advanced defence technologies and promoting co-development and co-production projects.

Both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and recognised the mutual benefits derived from shared expertise.

Discussions also focused on the expansion of future collaboration in technological innovation and operational capability.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to counterterrorism and to shared security challenges.

The defence ties between India and Israel are based on mutual trust and converging strategic interests, and this latest agreement is likely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the evolving global security landscape.

