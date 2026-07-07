India, Indonesia sign key pacts for BrahMos missile supply, maritime security

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) In a key boost for the domestic defence industry, India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed an agreement for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military.

Indonesia is also set to import India's indigenously developed Astra air-to-air missiles. The Astra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a beyond-visual-range missile designed to track and destroy highly manoeuvrable enemy aircraft.

India is also likely to provide Indonesia with additional batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The two countries also finalised a framework for maritime safety and security cooperation.

The agreements were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

“The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation. Today, we have reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation,” said PM Modi.

“With today's agreement, India's high-quality and affordable medicines will be even more easily accessible to the citizens of Indonesia. We will also contribute to the capacity building of doctors and healthcare workers in Indonesia,” the Prime Minister added.

India and Indonesia also inked agreement on minerals and technologies for steel supply chain, a move aimed at strengthening the critical mineral supply chain. India is also expected to support the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), extending its poll technology expertise to the Southeast Asian nation.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conferred the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', upon PM Modi.

The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service. This marked another addition to the growing list of highest honours for PM Modi bestowed on him globally.

--IANS

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