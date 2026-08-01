India holds strategic edge as US and Israel deepen defence ties: Report

Tel Aviv, Aug 1 (IANS) As the United States reshapes its security partnership with Israel around advanced technologies rather than conventional arms sales, India finds itself in a uniquely advantageous position. New Delhi already occupies a strategic position at the intersection of US and Israeli defence innovation, giving it an edge that few nations can match, a report has stated.

“America’s latest defence legislation has attracted headlines suggesting that Washington and Jerusalem are ‘integrating’ their militaries. That makes for compelling political theatre, but it misses the far more consequential development. The legislation is not creating a unified military command or a NATO-style alliance. Instead, it lays the foundation for something arguably more significant: a deeply integrated defence innovation ecosystem. For India, that distinction matters enormously,” Saurav Dutt, an author and Global Affairs commentator, wrote in the ‘Times of Israel’.

Emphasising that India has quietly evolved into one of Israel’s closest defence partners, the report said, “Over the past two decades, New Delhi has purchased more than $10 billion in Israeli defence equipment, including airborne early warning aircraft, Barak missile systems, advanced radar networks, Heron drones, Harop loitering munitions, and sophisticated electronic warfare systems. Israel has consistently ranked among India’s largest defense suppliers,” he added.

According to the expert, increased American investment is expected to significantly accelerate Israeli technological innovation. He noted that larger research budgets, deeper industrial collaboration, and greater access to American laboratories are likely to enable Israel to develop more advanced defence technologies than it could on its own.

Dutt stressed that India, in turn, could eventually benefit from the access to these capabilities through its own expanding strategic partnerships.

The report argued that one of the most overlooked aspects of the development is that Washington has already begun building a remarkably similar framework with India.

“The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in 2023, established cooperation across artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, telecommunications, space, and defence innovation. The INDUS-X initiative followed, connecting startups, investors, defence companies, and governments to encourage joint development and co-production,” it detailed.

“At the same time, India has expanded its own technology cooperation with Israel through the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), while launching additional collaboration on critical and emerging technologies under both countries’ National Security Advisors,” it noted.

Highlighting India's unique position, the report said few nations have advanced technology partnerships with both Washington and Jerusalem, giving New Delhi a strategic advantage that few capitals can match.

--IANS

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