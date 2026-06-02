Getafe goalkeeper David Soria pens new four-year deal

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) Getafe announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper David Soria has signed a four-year contract to remain at the club until the end of June 2030. The deal keeps at the club the man who has defended its goal for the past eight seasons, since joining from Sevilla in 2018.

Soria, 33, has played 301 times for the club from the south of Madrid, including an uninterrupted run of 189 first-team appearances in La Liga. In the communique announcing his new contract, Getafe said Soria had "established himself as a fundamental player both on and off the pitch thanks to his performance, leadership, and commitment."

Last season, Getafe conceded just 38 goals, a tally bettered only by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, as the team coached by Jose Bordalas produced an impressive second half of the season to finish seventh in La Liga and qualify for next season's Conference League, reports Xinhua.

"David Soria's renewal is excellent news for the present and future of our club, which will continue to have a top-level goalkeeper and an exemplary professional," the club statement concluded.

Bordalas has yet to renew his contract with Getafe, while key players Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri look set to leave. Arambarri is likely to join River Plate, while Milla has been linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Born in Madrid, Soria finished his youth career with Real Madrid. After he was released by the Spanish giant, he moved to England and trialled at Leicester City, who let him go after an injury on his first day. He was then discarded by Birmingham City after six weeks because of their salary cap, and ended his trial at Stoke City due to feeling discouraged.

He returned to Spain, and after failing to get into Real Betis B and Sporting de Gijón and failing to make his debut at CD Canillas, Soria finally joined Sevilla FC in January 2013, and after making his debut with the C team in the Tercera División, slowly made it to the main squad in 2014-15. Manager Unai Emery gave him his debut on 2 December, a 3–0 away defeat of UD Logroñés in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey. He stayed there till 2017 before joining Getafe in July 2018, where he has continued till now.

--IANS

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