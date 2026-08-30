India hands over fourth consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) India has handed over relief materials for flood victims in Nepal brought by its fourth flight carrying relief supplies.

“The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived in Nepal, with the materials handed over to the concerned authorities as part of ongoing support following the devastating floods,” the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

The consignment includes a tunnel technical team equipped with search-and-rescue equipment, as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis. The relief supplies include blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar wrote on social media platform X that the fourth Indian flight had touched down in Kathmandu. “It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue and relief operations,” he wrote.

Before the departure of the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 aircraft for Nepal, Minister Jaishankar wrote on X that the plane was carrying a tunnel technical contingent equipped with search-and-rescue equipment, a team of forensic experts and forensic equipment for DNA analysis, and relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

Additionally, 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge have reached Nepal, Minister Jaishankar said.

He also announced that equipment for the installation of seven more Bailey bridges would soon be supplied, while technical teams for their installation are expected to arrive shortly.

According to the ministry, a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

“Our support to the relief and rescue efforts continues,” Minister Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the massive flood on August 26 has so far claimed 734 lives, while 2,498 people remain out of contact, including 589 foreigners.

--IANS

scor/rs