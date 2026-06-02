India, Germany explore partnership in quantum communications, photonics: Ministry

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Mario Voigt, Minister-President of Germany’s Free State of Thuringia, on Tuesday met Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, with both sides exploring cooperation in quantum communication, photonics, space technologies and deep-tech innovation.

Recognising Thuringia's emergence as a major European hub for photonics, optics, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing, both sides explored opportunities for long-term institutional partnerships in frontier technologies, an official statement said.

The discussions focused on leveraging the complementary strengths of India and Germany and promoting deeper engagement among governments, scientific institutions, startups and industry to accelerate the translation of research into globally competitive technologies, products and innovation-driven enterprises.

Discussions centred on cooperation in quantum technologies and photonics, including quantum communication, quantum satellite communication, optical ground stations and quantum networks.

Officials examined European initiatives such as the EuroOGS network to advance standardisation and interoperability in optical ground station technologies.

Discussions also covered possibilities for scientific engagement, exchange of expertise and future collaboration involving research institutions, technology organisations and innovation ecosystems from both sides.

The meeting here brought together representatives from government, research institutions and industry from both sides to identify pathways for connecting innovation ecosystems and accelerating collaboration in frontier technologies.

The discussions reflected the growing strategic importance to quantum technologies and the increasing need for international collaboration in the field.

Singh shared the progress achieved under India's National Quantum Mission, including advances in secure quantum communication and related technologies.

The minister also highlighted India's expanding portfolio of mission-mode programmes in frontier technologies, including the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission, National Green Hydrogen Mission and biotechnology initiatives.

These programmes are creating new opportunities for collaborative research, innovation-led growth and technology partnerships.

Strengthening cooperation in the space sector was discussed to build upon the long-standing partnership between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the German Aerospace Centre (DLR).

The minister highlighted India's growing space capabilities, recent policy reforms encouraging private participation and international collaboration, and the increasing contribution of startups to the country's expanding space economy.

India has successfully launched eleven German satellites through Indian launch vehicles and reiterated India's commitment to expanding international cooperation in space research, technology development and commercial applications.

Officials discussed potential collaboration in satellite communications, optical communications, human spaceflight, microgravity research, Earth observation, drone technologies and future exploration missions.

—IANS

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