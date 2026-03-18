March 18, 2026 4:45 PM हिंदी

India eyes global leadership in 6G standards: Scindia

India eyes global leadership in 6G standards: Scindia

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that 6G technology will not just be about faster internet speeds, but about creating equal opportunities for people across the world, with India set to play an important role in this transformation.

Speaking at an international workshop on telecom standardisation, the minister described 6G as the next big step in human progress.

He said the technology will go beyond speed and low latency to build what he called an “intelligent internet of everything”, powered by artificial intelligence, immersive technologies and real-time connectivity.

“6G has the potential to bridge the digital divide by making advanced technology accessible to everyone,” Scindia said.

“It can open up new opportunities in areas such as healthcare, education and agriculture, especially in remote and rural regions,” he explained.

Highlighting India’s preparations, he said the country is actively working to become a key player in 6G development, particularly in intellectual property rights and global standard-setting.

“Multiple dedicated working groups are already in place to strengthen India’s role in shaping global 6G standards,” Scindia noted.

The minister pointed to the efforts of the Bharat 6G Alliance, which is helping India secure a place in international discussions as global standards evolve.

However, he clarified that decisions on spectrum allocation for 6G will be taken later by global bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union and 3rd Generation Partnership Project after standardisation is complete.

Scindia also highlighted India’s strong digital infrastructure, saying platforms like Unified Payments Interface and Aadhaar have already shown how technology can be scaled to serve a large population.

“India processes nearly 20 billion UPI transactions every month and accounts for more than half of global digital transactions,” he noted.

With affordable data and expanding broadband access, he said India has built a solid base for the next phase of digital growth.

“In this context, 6G could enable advanced use cases such as remote robotic surgeries, AI-driven farming, and holographic learning, helping reduce gaps in access across sectors,” Scindia mentioned.

--IANS

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