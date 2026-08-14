President Murmu hails women’s rise, youth power on I-Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep satisfaction over the impressive performance of “India’s daughters” in education and the expanding role of women across diverse fields, while underscoring the nation’s young population as its most valuable asset.

In her address on the eve of Independence Day, the President noted that women are making significant contributions, from “Drone Didis” enhancing agricultural productivity to serving as Fighter Combat Leaders in the Air Force. At the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Indian women secured eight of the country’s 13 gold medals.

Women’s economic self‑reliance is also growing rapidly. Self‑help groups now have over 100 million women members. The target of creating 30 million “Lakhpati Didis” has been achieved, and the country is now advancing towards making another 30 million women new Lakhpati Didis. Nearly two‑thirds of the entrepreneurs receiving assistance under the “Mudra Yojana” are women.

Highlighting leadership and democratic inclusion, President Murmu said the increasing participation of women in voting is a special success for the republic. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Act), passed in 2023, reserves 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and states’ legislative assemblies. Achieving its goals, she observed, will strengthen women’s leadership and make India’s democracy more inclusive.

Turning to the youth, the President pointed out that 65 per cent of the country’s population is under 35. Describing them as talented, committed and skilled, she said innovative solutions emerging at the grassroots level reflect their dedication to society and the nation.

The recent successful rocket launch by a young team with an average age of only 28 years has opened a new chapter in space exploration. President Murmu emphasised that students are the architects of India’s future. The government is undertaking comprehensive reforms in public examinations to eliminate unfair means, enhance transparency and ensure a safe and reliable environment.

New economic opportunities are opening up, and youth should remain aware of them to chart fresh paths to success. She also stressed the importance of physical and mental health, calling on families and society to support young people as they move forward with enthusiasm.

Sports, she said, are being promoted as a medium for youth development and nation‑building. Under the “Khelo India” programme, a robust sports ecosystem is being built from the local to the national level, backed by unprecedented government investment. Indian athletes are achieving new heights in international competitions.

While India has the largest youth population, the number of senior citizens is also rising. The government has taken steps to improve their lives, with approximately 60 million senior citizens aged 70 and above entitled to free healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

Society as a whole, the President urged, must remain sensitive to senior citizens so that their sense of belonging and self‑respect is preserved.

--IANS

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