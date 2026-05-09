India exports first ODOP honey consignment to US

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India exported the first-ever consignment of honey under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative from Assam’s Baksa district to the US, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

The consignment, comprising 20 metric tonnes of honey, was flagged off with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the ministry.

The shipment was exported by Assam-based APEDA-registered exporter Salt Range Foods Pvt. Ltd..

Officials said Assam holds strong potential for honey production due to its rich biodiversity, abundant forest resources and traditional beekeeping practices followed by indigenous communities such as the Karbi, Mishing and Bodo tribes.

According to National Horticulture Board data, Assam produced around 1,650 metric tonnes of honey during FY2023-24.

The government said Baksa has been identified under the ODOP initiative for its high-quality honey, known for its natural purity, rich floral diversity and near-organic characteristics.

Major honey-producing regions in the state include Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

APEDA said it facilitated the export by strengthening infrastructure and providing testing and laboratory equipment at the processing facility to ensure compliance with international food safety and quality standards.

The export initiative is expected to improve income opportunities for local beekeepers and farmers, with producers receiving nearly 43 per cent higher price realisation compared to prevailing local farm gate prices, according to the government.

The initiative would help integrate farmers from Aspirational Districts into global value chains while promoting sustainable rural livelihoods and expanding India’s value-added agricultural exports, it added.

The ODOP programme aims to identify and promote one unique product from each district to support local economies, generate employment opportunities and boost exports.

--IANS

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