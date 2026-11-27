New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) on Friday reviewed the strong momentum in their relations and discussed ways to further deepen their strategic partnership in line with the 'Towards 2030' agenda, as the two sides held the 12th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations (FPSC) in New Delhi.

The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

"The consultations provided an opportunity to both sides to review the strong momentum and current state of play in India-EU relations and to discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership, in line with the Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026," a joint press statement issued by the MEA said.

In the current geopolitical context, with multilateralism and international law being challenged, both sides underlined their firm commitment to upholding the UN Charter, in particular the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and exchanged views on regional and global developments, including in the Indo-Pacific.

"The consultations reaffirmed India and the EU's shared commitment to deepening their strategic partnership, strengthening cooperation in addressing common security challenges and promoting regional stability. Both sides emphasised the importance of closer coordination in support of a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law and mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes," the joint statement added.

The two sides also underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, and exchanged views on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to minimise the negative impact on global food security.

"Both sides also exchanged views and perspectives on the security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, including maritime security, defence industry & technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism. The two sides appreciated the hosting of the inaugural Security and Defence Dialogue in March 2026 in New Delhi, and noted the progress and importance of concluding the India-EU Security of Information Agreement. Both sides agreed to conduct the second edition of the Security and Defence Dialogue next year," the statement noted.

India and the EU also unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

Describing each other as trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership through regular high-level exchanges and existing institutional dialogue mechanisms.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for future meetings at the Leaders' level, and it was agreed to hold the next FPSC in Brussels next year.

--IANS

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