Quetta, Nov 27 (IANS) As many as six civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from various areas across Balochistan, local media reported on Friday.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces took away a student named Sherzaman during a raid on his house in the early hours of November 23, in the Babrashur area of Pasni. He was shifted to an undisclosed location, while his whereabouts remain unknown.

In a separate development, another student, Ali Jan, was allegedly abducted by Pakistani army and intelligence officials during a raid on his house near Daru Hotel in the Hub Chowki area of Lasbela

Additionally, Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) forcibly disappeared 18-year-old shopkeeper Kamran from a mosque in the Gargina area of Mastung on the morning of November 22.

Another civilian, a 30-year-old driver, Khalil Baloch, was subjected to enforced disappearance from the same area on November 16 at the hands of the Pakistani army.

Amid the escalating atrocities, 32-year-old shopkeeper Khalid was abducted by FC personnel in front of Cadet College in Nushki on November 21.

Furthermore, 27-year-old Israr Ahmed was detained by Pakistani military intelligence personnel from the Killi Badini area of Quetta, Sariab Road, last month, with his whereabouts remaining unknown.

Last week, Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), raised concern over the alarming scale of human rights abuses in Balochistan by the Pakistani authorities, documenting 1,911 cases of enforced disappearances and 452 extrajudicial killings in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Presenting the data at an event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Germany’s Hannover, Paank said that 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings were recorded in 2025. In the first six months of 2026, the organisation documented a further 556 disappearances and 227 extrajudicial killings.

Speaking at the event, Paank's Human Rights Coordinator referred to a press conference held by the Balochistan government on October 20, during which Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqat was reportedly quoted as saying that 60,000 military raids, intelligence-based operations and house searches had been carried out across Pakistan between January and October 20, 2026.

--IANS

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