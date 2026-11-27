New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday charged that the BJP’s ultimate aim is to change the Constitution through delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The party reiterated its demand that 33 per cent reservation for women must be provided within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

A meeting of senior leaders was held to finalise strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha session. It was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and others.

Briefing reporters afterwards, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the party had reaffirmed three clear demands: the existing strength of the Lok Sabha should be retained; 33 per cent women’s reservation should be implemented within this strength; and the present distribution of seats among states must remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

Gogoi alleged that after failing to secure 400-plus seats to alter the Constitution, the BJP was now attempting the same goal through delimitation under the pretext of women’s reservation.

He claimed the party first decided through electoral roll revision who could vote, and now wanted to decide through delimitation where people could vote.

He said that all this was being done through an Election Commission that had become a government puppet, leaving little hope of fairness from the Delimitation Commission either.

Gogoi announced that a meeting of various Opposition parties would be held on Saturday to formulate a joint strategy against the BJP’s designs in Parliament.

The Congress, he said, would fight these moves tooth and nail along with its allies. Congress will fight this battle with other parties. Discussions are underway, and the list of concerns will be shared with them, including the DMK.

--IANS

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