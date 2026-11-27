Brisbane, Nov 27 (IANS) England produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Australia by seven wickets in a rain-affected third T20I at the Gabba, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Jamie Overton took a five-wicket haul as England bowled Australia out for 108 in just 16.5 overs. England then comfortably chased a revised target of 98 runs in 17 overs.

Overton took 5-12 in just four overs, bowled 17 dot balls and was only the second Englishman to pick up a five-for in T20 internationals.

Overton also picked up two catches as the Australian top and middle order fell apart. Liam Dawson was good support, taking 3-16 including two top-order Australian wickets.

Australia's total of 108 was their lowest in a T20I at home. They had looked aggressive in the opening stages but Marsh, Harper and Fraser-McGurk all failed to build on their starts.

James Coles, who had the new ball on his international debut in the last game, received the new ball once again. Marsh greeted his delivery by hitting the fourth ball of the over straight for six. Unfortunately for Australia, it was the only ball of the over that went for a boundary as Dawson caught Marsh at mid-on from a top edge on the fifth ball of the over.

Harper then shifted his focus back to England, lofting a boundary over the long-on and long-off positions to end Coles' second over, which conceded 16 runs in total. He also inadvertently flicked a ball to Crocombe behind the wicket, giving up a six. However, Dawson got another wicket when Harper tried a similar top-edge over mid-on, with Overton comfortably taking the catch over his shoulder while retreating. Harper's 14-ball 26 remained the highest score in the Australian innings.

Briefly Fraser-McGurk sought to increase the pace of the scoring, by taking Sam Curran out for two sixes in four balls, first down the ground then over deep square leg. But he was caught at long-on soon after Overton came back into the attack and got him with his second ball.

Overton continued to plague the Australian batters with his short-pitched bowling and managed to graze the grille of Nikhil Chaudhary with a bouncer. Chaudhary was fine to continue but remained out of sorts.

Tim David drove a four through midwicket and then top edged another short ball from Overton to fine leg, giving the England bowler a second wicket and reducing Australia to 77 for 4. He might have picked up another wicket in the same over but Adil Rashid spilled an easy catch off Joel Davies at backward point.

Overton had Chaudhary out of the game the very next ball as the batter was caught at long on.

Overton secured a five-for on the final ball of his four over spell with a delivery that came in across Ben Dwarshuis who, tempted to play a drive, edged it to Jordan Cox behind the stumps.

Dawson then finished off the Australian innings with a wicket maiden in the 16th over, getting the outside edge off Adam Zampa to Cox. Mitch Owen was run out attempting a second after Phil Salt pounced on the ball at deep midwicket and sent in a sharp throw to Cox. Curran, the only other England player to have taken a five-wicket haul in T20Is, then bowled Billy Stanlake to bring the innings to an end.

Dawson finished with figures of 3-16, giving away just 16 runs and bowling 12 dot balls, but Overton had the night.

England's reply was interrupted by three rain delays, but the visitors held their nerve to complete the chase. Their openers had produced a six-hitting partnership worth 151 runs to chase down 184 with eight wickets and 41 balls to spare on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. At the Gabba, Aneurin Donald again provided an explosive start, scoring 32 off 13 deliveries.

Riley Meredith broke up England's opening partnership when Salt sent a back-foot drive to cover. Harry Brook responded by clearing cover for six off the final ball of the over, while Donald struck three consecutive fours off Stanlake in the next.

Donald also beat Fraser-McGurk, who was running back from short third, as the ball plugged into the surface just beyond the fielder's reach. Rain then returned to interrupt England's progress, with the visitors at 45 for 1 after 3.5 overs and Donald on 31 off 11 balls.

After a 22-minute stoppage, Brook narrowly avoided a Stanlake bouncer but fell in the next over as Meredith struck twice in three deliveries. Brook skied a short ball to mid-off before Donald pulled another short delivery towards cover point. England ended the powerplay at 53 for 3, with the momentum shifting towards Australia.

Following another brief rain delay, Meredith came close to claiming his fourth wicket, but Chaudhary dropped Cox at backward point when the batter was on 1. Cox made Australia pay for the missed opportunity, taking 15 runs off Stanlake in the next over.

Dwarshuis also missed an opportunity to dismiss Tom Banton when a difficult return catch burst through his hands and struck his head. Cox, meanwhile, continued to take control, hitting three consecutive fours to bring England within seven runs of victory.

Another short rain interruption left England needing just two runs off 44 balls. Cox then glided the next delivery through the covers to seal a seven-wicket win and put England ahead 2-1 in the five-match series.

--IANS

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