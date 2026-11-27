Balrampur, Nov 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, took potshots at the Opposition, saying that results are achieved not through speeches or sermons, but through hard work, diligence, and the honest discharge of one's responsibilities.

Addressing a religious event here, the Chief Minister stated that the nation becomes strong and prosperous only when students study sincerely, teachers educate children effectively, farmers work hard in the fields, traders conduct business honestly, families instil values in their children, saints promote social awareness, and cowherds serve and care for cattle.

Without taking any name, he launched a veiled attack on the Opposition, saying, "Results are achieved not through speeches or sermons, but through hard work, diligence, and the honest discharge of one's responsibilities."

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Nation First” should become the guiding principle of every Indian.

Emphasising that India and 'Sanatan Dharma' are inseparable and complement one another, CM Adityanath said: "A strong India strengthens Sanatan Dharma, and a strong Sanatan Dharma, in turn, strengthens India."

Asserting that 'Sanatan Dharma' upholds a great tradition of gratitude, he referred to the observance of 'Shraddh' and 'Tarpan' during the fortnight of 'Pitru Paksha', pointing that Hindus dedicate 15 days every year to remember and honour their ancestors.

Citing a historical anecdote, the UP CM said: "When Mughal ruler Aurangzeb imprisoned his father Shah Jahan in Agra Fort and gave him only a small pot of water every 24 hours, Shah Jahan is said to have remarked that Hindus were better because they cared for their elders during their lifetime and continued to remember them after death through annual rituals of Shraddh and Tarpan."

Referring to an episode from the Hindu epic Ramayan, CM Adityanath recalled how Lord Hanuman declined an offer to rest from Mount Mainak while on his mission to Lanka, saying, "Ram Kaj Keenhe Binu Mohi Kahan Vishram" (How can I rest before completing Lord Ram's work).

He also quoted, "Krite Cha Pratikartavyam Esha Dharma Sanatanah," meaning that expressing gratitude in return for kindness is the essence of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

"As long as followers of Sanatan Dharma uphold this spirit of gratitude and rise above divisions of caste, region, and language to think about the nation as one, India will remain secure and united," the Chief Minister added.

Paying tribute to Brahmaleen Mahant Mahendra Nath Ji Maharaj at the event, CM Adityanath said: "Saints do not have personal families; they dedicate their lives to society, the nation, and religion."

--IANS

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