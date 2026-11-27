Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) A Sri Lankan sprint double was the highlight of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday but that was not enough to stop India from emerging on top of the medal tally in the inaugural edition of the championship that saw more than 200 athletes from six nations participate. Thirty-two gold medals were decided over three days.

Sri Lanka won six of the 14 gold medals at stake on the final day on Friday. The stunning show by the islanders, especially in track events, underlined their burgeoning prowess in athletics. India added eight gold medals to their overnight tally of 14 to finish on top of the medal standings with 22. The hosts finished with a total haul of 47 medals. Sri Lanka finished with a total of 38 medals while Bangladesh were third with 10 (2 silver and 8 bronze). Nepal won a solitary bronze while Bhutan and Myanmar remained medalless.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi drew the curtains on the BIMSTEC meet, welcomed wholeheartedly by all international delegated who attended.

“Such events strengthen sporting ties among participating countries, promote mutual exchange and provide valuable exposure to emerging athletes. India’s impressive performance in the championship reflects the dedication and potential of our young sportspersons,” said Shri Majhi at the closing ceremony.

Apart from CM Majhi, present among the several dignitaries at the closing ceremony were the youth affairs and sports minister of Odisha Suryabanshi Suraj, secretary sports of the government of India Shri Hariranjan Rao, joint secretary Ministry of External Affairs Srimati Anju Ranjan and former international athletes and Arjuna awardees MD Valsamma and Sudha Singh.

“Hosting the BIMSTEC meet at the Kalinga Stadium is another significant step in strengthening Odisha’s position as an international sporting destination. It also provided a valuable platform for our young athletes, including the four from Odisha, to showcase their talent and compete with athletes from other countries, said Shri Suraj.

In one of the evening’s premier races, K. Hisana Nirupama (24.08 sec) warded off a stiff challenge from India’s Bhavana G (24.23) to win her maiden 200m gold in an international meet and the stylish M. Thimesh Chan Costa (21.23 sec) completed the sprint double for the Lankans with a finger-wagging Usain Bolt-like finish ahead of India’s Yuvaraj E (21.49) and country-mate Malith Warnakulasuriya (22.07).

“I wish India stages more events like this. I am just too excited to win a gold medal here. All credit to my coach and parents,” said the small-built Nirupama, who accelerated beautifully during the race.

Sri Lanka had a rollicking start on Friday. The first four events saw the Lankans winning gold medals. They won both the 400m hurdles with consummate ease against Indian opponents. Muthunayakage Chaturanga (49.90 sec) was never pushed in the men’s race while Araliya Sathsar Geeganage (59.38 sec) won a tighter women’s race where India won silver and bronze.

In the 800m for women, Lakshani Waththe Gedara (2:10.17 sec) got the better of two Indians in a close finish to clinch the gold. In the men’s long jump, AP Krishandan (7.53 metres) and KMKC Karunarathna (7.43 m) made it a Lankan one-two while the bronze went to India.

On Friday, India started adding to their gold medals when Anshu (15.17 m) won the shotput gold for women. It was an Indian one-two with Riya Verma (14.59) winning silver and Bangladesh winning their second bronze of the competition. Shyam Milan Bind (1:50.66 sec) of India prevented another sweep in the men’s 800 metres by winning India’s 16th gold medal. Sri Lanka finished with silver and bronze.

BIMSTEC 2026 ended with the popular relays and of course, the javelin. India ended the championship the way it started, with golds. The home team won both the men’s and women versions of the 4 x 100m relay and the 4 x 400m version. Both the 4 x 400m relays were close affairs with India staging come-from behind wins against Sr Lanka.

Mrithika T, who anchored India in the 4 x 100m relay and Tanu Chaudhary, who anchored India in the 4 x 400m relay, were the only two women athletes to finish with double gold medals.

Earlier in the meet, they had won their individual races. In keeping with India’s growing stature in javelin, Shashank Patil won the gold with an impressive throw of 71.89 metres.

--IANS

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