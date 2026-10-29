India becomes world leader in Green Hydrogen with deals worth $9.5 billion: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The total Green Hydrogen offtake contracts signed by Indian companies has surpassed 5,55,610 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) (till October 2026), making the country the global leader in Green Hydrogen supply commitments with an aggregate investment exceeding Rs 90,000 crore (approximately $9.5 billion), the government said on Thursday.

“Indian developers have secured 23 major contracts, accumulating over 5.5 lakh MTPA in supply commitments. With over 70 per cent dedicated to global exports, this milestone is driving Rs 90,000 crore in clean energy investments. This massive milestone accelerates India's journey toward global net-zero leadership and green job creation,” Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

In the year 2026, Indian companies signed new 18 offtake agreements for the supply of over 4 lakh MTPA of Green Hydrogen equivalent quantity.

"Indian suppliers are offering the world's most competitive prices for Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, strengthening India's leading position in European and Japanese markets. Green Ammonia is emerging as clean bunkering fuel for the global and methanol shipping sector. It is also being deployed for ammonia co-firing in thermal power plants to reduce carbon emissions", according to an official statement.

Worldwide Green Hydrogen derivatives are also increasingly being adopted in fertiliser production and refining sector to enable industrial decarbonisation.

Indian enterprises have forged vital strategic partnerships and binding Green Hydrogen offtake agreements spanning major global markets. Notable contracts include ACME Group, India which has signed an offtake agreement for the supply of 4,88,000 Metric Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) of Green Ammonia with IHI, Japan, the Group has also signed an agreement for the supply of 1,00,000 MTPA of Green Methanol to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC), Japan.

L&T and ITOCHU have formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the supply of 3,00,000 TPA of Green Ammonia, with deliveries expected to commence from December 2029.

Besides, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has entered into a long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, valued at over $3 billion, making it one of the largest Green Ammonia off take contracts globally. Deliveries under this agreement are expected to begin by 2028. Agastya is in the process of offtake for the supply of 2,50,000 MTPA of Green Methanol to SAR, Sri Lanka.

Other companies include AM Greenwhich which has signed three deals. The company has been selected as the sole winner of the Asian lot in the 'H2Global' auction run by Hintco, securing a long-term purchase agreement for the supply of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) ammonia to Germany.

Under this agreement, Hintco will purchase ammonia from AM Green for a minimum value of 585 million euros over a period of 10 years. The first deliveries to Germany are expected in 2029. It has also signed a firm off-take agreement with Uniper, Germany for the supply of 2,50,000 MTPA of Green Ammonia and a binding head of agreement with Japan's major power producer JERA for the long-term supply of 70,000 MTPA of green ammonia.

Jouno Joules is another company which has signed an offtake agreement with Select Energy GmbH for 600 TPD (about 2,19,000 MTPA) of Green Ammonia.

Alongside export metrics, substantial domestic demand has been solidified under targeted government frameworks. Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme of the Mission, agreements have been signed for the production and supply of 6,70,000 MTPA of Green Ammonia to 11 Fertiliser units spread across the country.

Similarly, under the SIGHT Programme, projects have been awarded for the production and supply of 30,000 MTPA of Green Hydrogen to the refineries of IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and NRL, the statement added.

--IANS

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